The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ikeje Asogwa, as the winner of the Enugu North Senatorial by-election. Announcing the result at the INEC office in Nsukka in the early hours of Sunday, the Returning Officer, Professor Christian Ezeibe, said Asogwa secured 162,360…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ikeje Asogwa, as the winner of the Enugu North Senatorial by-election.

Announcing the result at the INEC office in Nsukka in the early hours of Sunday, the Returning Officer, Professor Christian Ezeibe, said Asogwa secured 162,360 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Nestor Ezeme, who garnered 9,299 votes.

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Reacting to the outcome, the Director of Media and Strategy Communication for the Ikeje Asogwa Campaign Organisation, Samson Ezea, described the victory as a clear reflection of the widespread support enjoyed by the APC candidate across the six local government areas in the Enugu North Senatorial District.