Erling Haaland’s strike has sent City 2 goals ahead of Manchester United at the Derby Match at the Etihad Stadium.

Just like the beautiful assist from Jeremy Doku to Phil Foden, Haaland’s left-foot strike saw the back of the net with a smooth assist from Doku.

The 53rd-minute second-half strike has predicted City’s win as fans wait patiently till the end of the match.

TVC previously reported that 25-year-old Phil Foden has struck into the back of the net, putting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ahead of Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The British star scores with a header, reaching the back of the net with an assist provided by Jeremy Doku.

