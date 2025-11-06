President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has charged participants at the CAF B-License coaching course to adroitly apply themselves to what they have learnt in the course of the programme that spanned over seven months and four modules. Gusau, who is also President of...

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has charged participants at the CAF B-License coaching course to adroitly apply themselves to what they have learnt in the course of the programme that spanned over seven months and four modules.

Gusau, who is also President of the WAFU-B Zone, made this exhortation in Abuja on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the coaching course. The first module of the course took place 7th – 12th April, while the second module commenced on Monday, 6th October and ended on 10th October. The third module took place 20th – 24th October, and the fourth and final module was implemented from Monday, 3rd November.

“I take pride in our achievements thus far, and although we have a year remaining in our tenure, I remain hopeful that, by the grace of God, we will reach our intended goals. Since assuming office, we have facilitated the CAF B, CAF C and CAF D License programs. The CAF C was exclusively for women – an important step considering Nigeria’s prominence in women’s football across Africa,” he stated.

He further emphasised the importance of involving former international players in these initiatives, highlighting, “We recognise the wealth of experience among our ex-internationals, and it is essential to harness their expertise within these programs. Additionally, by organising coaching instructor courses at the zonal level, we aim to create a sustainable model where coaches can receive training without the need to travel to Abuja.”

Gusau also expressed his satisfaction upon receiving positive feedback from the CAF Education Officer, Mr Honour Janza, who noted the impressive level of commitment and professionalism displayed by the participating coaches throughout the program. The NFF President confirmed his administration’s intention to conduct a CAF A License coaching course before the end of his tenure in September next year. “We are diligently working with the technical department, coaches, and instructors to initiate the CAF A License course within the first quarter of the upcoming year,” he assured.

Lastly, Gusau urged the coaches to apply their knowledge in practice, expressing a desire to see them represented in coaching roles in other African countries. “We aspire not only for our coaches to gain certificates but also to engage internationally, sharing ideas and knowledge. There are coaches, such as one from Tanzania involved in this course, whom we hope to see coaching in various clubs across Africa.”

Among those present were the First Vice President of the NFF, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agu; General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, MON; Deputy General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme; NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Davidson Owumi; Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen; NNL Chairman, Chief George Aluo; CAF Education Officer, Honour Janza; NFF Head of Education, Dr Terry Eguaoje; Coaching Instructor, Ambassador Henry Abiodun; Coaching Instructor, Mr. Abdulrafiu Yusuf; NFF Director of Media and Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire and; NFF Internal Auditor, Mr. Godson Iyere.