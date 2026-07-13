World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men’s singles title after defeating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling four-set final at the All England Club. According to a report by BBC, the Italian overcame a strong challenge from the German second seed to claim a 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3,…...

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men’s singles title after defeating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling four-set final at the All England Club.

According to a report by BBC, the Italian overcame a strong challenge from the German second seed to claim a 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 victory and secure back-to-back Wimbledon crowns.

Zverev, fresh from winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open last month, matched Sinner for long periods with an aggressive and confident display.

However, Sinner gradually asserted his dominance, producing another composed performance to prevail in an intense, high-quality contest played before a star-studded Centre Court crowd.

“It has been an amazing final once again. It always takes two players,” said Sinner, who claimed the fifth Grand Slam title of his career with his first major win in 2026.

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“I’m very happy about the win but also about the level we played.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Ben Stiller, watched on as Sinner worked his way through the match against a determined Zverev.

Sinner’s relief was clear as he threw himself to the floor in celebration after securing victory in three hours and 46 minutes – the second longest win of his career.

Sinner – who has now won his past 10 matches against Zverev – is the 10th man to retain the Wimbledon men’s trophy since the Open era began in 1968.

“Jannik, I don’t really like you any more,” joked Zverev, who will move above the injured Carlos Alcaraz to second in the world rankings on Monday.

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“He showed once again why he is the best player in the world.”