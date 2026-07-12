Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has returned to South African club Chippa United, five months after leaving the club by mutual consent. Chippa United confirmed the shot-stopper’s return in a post on its official X account on Sunday, welcoming him back to the Eastern Cape outfit. “Chippa United Football Club…...

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has returned to South African club Chippa United, five months after leaving the club by mutual consent.

Chippa United confirmed the shot-stopper’s return in a post on its official X account on Sunday, welcoming him back to the Eastern Cape outfit.

“Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys.

After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club. 🌶️”

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Nwabali parted ways with Chippa United in February after both parties agreed to terminate his contract.

The Nigeria international, who rose to prominence following his impressive performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, now returns to the Chilli Boys ahead of the new season.