Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has officially parted ways with South African club Chippa United, ending a four-year spell with the side. The club confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday, disclosing that the Nigerian international had submitted a formal transfer request s...

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has officially parted ways with South African club Chippa United, ending a four-year spell with the side.

The club confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday, disclosing that the Nigerian international had submitted a formal transfer request seeking to leave.

Despite having signed a three-year contract extension in 2024, Chippa United said it had agreed to grant Nwabali’s release, paving the way for him to pursue the next phase of his career.

Read Also I Considered Quitting Football After My Parents Death - Stanley Nwabali

In the statement, the club expressed gratitude for the goalkeeper’s service and professionalism throughout his time at the club.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated,” the club said.

Nwabali, 29, joined Chippa United in 2020 and grew into one of the club’s key players, with his performances earning him a place in Nigeria’s national team setup.