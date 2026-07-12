Troops of the Nigerian Army‘s 65 Battalion have intercepted a truck conveying a large consignment of illicit drugs along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway following actionable intelligence from a credible source. According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya,…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army‘s 65 Battalion have intercepted a truck conveying a large consignment of illicit drugs along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway following actionable intelligence from a credible source.

According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the intelligence-led operation was conducted on July 9, 2026, leading to the interception of the vehicle and the arrest of its driver.

The statement said preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit consignment was being transported to the Berger area of Lagos State, adding that the suspect “could not provide satisfactory information regarding the ownership or intended recipient of the drugs.”

It added that “the suspect and the recovered illicit drugs were subsequently handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command, for further investigation and prosecution.”

The handover, according to the Army, was conducted by the Commanding Officer of 65 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel S. Adeojo.

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Reacting to the development, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, commended the troops for their vigilance, professionalism and operational effectiveness.

He urged them “to sustain the tempo of ongoing operations and intensify efforts aimed at denying drug traffickers and other criminal elements any freedom of action within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility.”