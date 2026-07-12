Candidates sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination will pay N50,000 from 2027 following Federal Government approval of a new examination fee. The new fee, approved after a request by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for…...

Candidates sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination will pay N50,000 from 2027 following Federal Government approval of a new examination fee.

The new fee, approved after a request by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for an upward review of the registration cost, represents an 82 per cent increase from the current N27,500.

With the new rate, candidates will pay an additional N22,500 when registering for the examinations from 2027.

The approval was conveyed in a statement dated June 18 and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Adeniji Ibrahim.

The ministry said the revised fee followed WAEC’s request for an upward review of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) registration fee for candidates scheduled to sit the examinations from 2027.

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According to the ministry, the decision followed a meeting between the Minister of Education and examination bodies on March 31, 2026, where the need to review examination fees was discussed.

The statement said the minister also directed WAEC and NECO to adopt a uniform fee for the conduct of their Senior School Certificate Examinations.

The statement read: “You may recall that at a meeting of examination bodies held with the honourable minister of education on 31 March, 2026, where the need for upward review of examination fees was discussed, the honourable minister directed that WAEC and NECO should adopt a uniform fee for the conduct of WAEC and NECO SSCE.”

It added: “Consequently, I am directed to convey the honourable minister of education’s approval of the sum of fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) only, as the new examination fee per candidate, with effect from NECO SSCE (Internal), 2027.”

The ministry directed that the approval be communicated to all relevant stakeholders ahead of the implementation of the new fee.

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Confirming the development on Saturday, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said the approval had been granted.

“I can confirm the approval of an upward review of the examination fees. I spoke with the director in charge a few minutes ago and he said the approval was done,” Boriowo said.