At least 27 people have died after a fire ripped through a bar in Bangkok, Thailand, authorities have confirmed. According to a report by the **BBC**, firefighters responded to the incident shortly after midnight on Monday and found patrons fleeing through the venue’s flame-engulfed entrance as the blaze spread rapidly.…...

At least 27 people have died after a fire ripped through a bar in Bangkok, Thailand, authorities have confirmed.

According to a report by the **BBC**, firefighters responded to the incident shortly after midnight on Monday and found patrons fleeing through the venue’s flame-engulfed entrance as the blaze spread rapidly.

Videos shared on X showed flames pouring out of the building as people ran from the scene, with some screaming and others collapsing. At least two people appeared to have caught fire.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, said 27 bodies had been recovered, while several other victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

He added that investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.

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Firefighters were reportedly able to bring the flames under control in about half an hour, but the result was already devastating.

Local reports said that nine men and 18 women make up the 27 who were killed. More than 60 people are being treated in hospital.

A number of people are still missing, Thai outlet Thairath reported.

The prime minister told reporters that he asked a musician, who was performing when the fire started, what happened.

“He said that there was a fire at the cut-out switch, and after that things happened very quickly. There was blasting and everybody tried to flee from the smoke and flames.

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“Many of them were not able to make their way out because they went to the back of the building and tried to hide themselves from the smoke and flames in the toilet, and that’s where we found most of the bodies.”

The bar – named locally as Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao – is located in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok. It is a popular restaurant and entertainment venue in the area, Thai outlet the Daily News reported.

Confronting pictures taken after the fire had been brought under control show many body bags lined up outside the bar, and a large cordon around the area.

Inside, the furniture, walls and ceiling are completely blackened, and parts of the ceiling is peeling off.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just after midnight, reportedly after a passing driver saw the venue on fire at 23:30 local time.

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He told the Daily News that he leapt out of his car and broke windows to help two people escape.