The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has suspended one of its street sweepers over her alleged involvement in the assault of a female passerby in the Abraham Adesanya area of Lagos. The agency said violence and misconduct are unacceptable and have no place in its operations. LAWMA also announced the…...

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has suspended one of its street sweepers over her alleged involvement in the assault of a female passerby in the Abraham Adesanya area of Lagos.

The agency said violence and misconduct are unacceptable and have no place in its operations.

LAWMA also announced the withdrawal of the operative’s official uniform and said it is cooperating fully with the Nigeria Police Force as investigations into the incident continue.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, described the incident as unfortunate and inconsistent with the values and professional standards expected of personnel engaged by the authority.

According to a report by Newsletters, preliminary findings, the incident occurred between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday after an altercation between the street sweeper and the passerby allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

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The victim reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the suspect was apprehended by members of the public before being handed over to officers at the Ajiwe Police Station, where she remains in custody.

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Reacting to the development, Gbadegesin said LAWMA had acted swiftly by suspending the operative from all sanitation duties and withdrawing her official uniform pending the outcome of the police investigation and any further disciplinary action the Authority may deem necessary.

“The alleged conduct is unacceptable and completely inconsistent with LAWMA’s code of conduct, institutional values and the level of professionalism expected from everyone representing the Authority,” he said.

He stressed that LAWMA maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards violence, misconduct and any behaviour capable of eroding public trust in the agency’s environmental sanitation mandate.

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The LAWMA boss assured residents that the Authority would continue to work closely with the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and handled in accordance with the law.

He also expressed sympathy to the injured woman, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Gbadegesin reaffirmed LAWMA’s commitment to professionalism, discipline and responsible public service, assuring Lagos residents that the Authority would continue to uphold the highest standards of conduct while delivering its environmental sanitation responsibilities across the state.