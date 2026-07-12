Troops of the 19 Brigade, Sector 3, Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have repelled an attempted infiltration by suspected ISWAP terrorists in Cross Kauwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, recovering a camcorder the military said contained operational footage linking the group to foreign operatives.…...

Troops of the 19 Brigade, Sector 3, Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have repelled an attempted infiltration by suspected ISWAP terrorists in Cross Kauwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, recovering a camcorder the military said contained operational footage linking the group to foreign operatives.

The military disclosed this in a statement on Sunday by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni.

According to Goni, the terrorists attacked the troops’ location at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, but were detected early and engaged with coordinated firepower, forcing them to retreat after suffering what he described as heavy casualties.

“The successful defence of the location further demonstrates the vigilance, combat readiness and operational effectiveness of troops who continue to deny terrorist elements freedom of action across the North East Theatre,” Goni said.

The military spokesman claimed the insurgents had intended to loot cholera medical supplies, saying the attempt “further lends credence to recent intelligence reports of a cholera outbreak within terrorist enclaves,” as well as reports that some infected members had been executed by the group.

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Goni said troops recovered a Sony camcorder after neutralising a suspected terrorist cameraman during the encounter.

“Preliminary forensic analysis of the last available video recorded prior to the attack indicates that the operation was coordinated by four senior ISWAP commanders (Qai’ds), alongside three foreign terrorist facilitators,” he said.

He identified the foreign nationals as a Palestinian identified as Abu Ishaq, whom the military described as ISWAP’s overall trainer, a Moroccan identified as Abu Thaiba, said to be a medical doctor within the terrorist network, and another Arab operative whose identity is yet to be established.

According to Goni, the recovery of the footage reinforced intelligence assessments that ISWAP continues to receive external support and specialist expertise.

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He said troops also recovered ammunition, terrorist uniforms and other combat equipment during follow-up operations, while satellite imagery and human intelligence indicated that several insurgents were killed and others wounded during the failed attack.

The spokesman added that two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the firefight and were airlifted for advanced medical treatment, noting that both personnel were in stable condition.

“Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in sustaining offensive operations, protecting vulnerable communities and dismantling terrorist networks until lasting peace and security are fully restored across the North East,” Goni said.