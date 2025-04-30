Some Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed 17 fishermen in the Fadana-Garuwa River, located in Duji Ward of Mobbar local government council of Borno State.

The river, which straddles the border between Nigeria and Niger, lies just a few kilometers from Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar.

Sources reported that approximately 30 armed militants arrived on motorcycles and targeted the fishermen while they were working along the river bank.

Local sources reveal that the terrorists gathered the fishermen and slaughtered all of them as punishment for allegedly siding with the Islamic State West Africa Province, faction,’ a local source revealed.

The fishermen were reportedly granted access to fish in the river by ISWAP militants, to whom they paid a form of tax.

However, members of the rival faction of Boko Haram believed to be based across the river in Niger allegedly carried out the attack in retaliation, opposing any allegiance to ISWAP.

Mobbar is about 208 kilometers away from Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

The incident comes amid a renewed escalation in attacks by both the ISWAP and BH factions on civilians and military targets.