The Federal Government has arrested two suspected illegal miners and shut down an illegal mining site in Osun State during a coordinated enforcement operation targeting illicit mining activities. According to a report by The Punch, the suspects, Danladi Isa and Musa Kabiru, both in their twenties and described as casual…...

The Federal Government has arrested two suspected illegal miners and shut down an illegal mining site in Osun State during a coordinated enforcement operation targeting illicit mining activities.

According to a report by The Punch, the suspects, Danladi Isa and Musa Kabiru, both in their twenties and described as casual workers, are assisting investigators with information expected to lead to the arrest of those behind the illegal operation.

The operation was carried out by officials of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development from Ogun, Oyo and Osun states in collaboration with security agencies. It targeted illegal artisanal mining camps at Ileki-Ijesa along the Ile-Ife-Ilesa Road.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Lara Owoeye-Wise, the ministry said the raid followed credible intelligence on the activities of illegal miners operating in the area.

The ministry said members of its Solid Minerals Task Force stormed the site after receiving a tip-off.

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It stated that while several suspects fled into nearby bushes on sighting the enforcement team, two suspected illegal miners were arrested and mining equipment used for the illicit activities was confiscated.

The statement added that the enforcement team dismantled the operational bases established by the illegal miners and sealed the site in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act.

The statement noted: “The operation, which was carried out by officials from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Ogun, Oyo and Osun State offices, in collaboration with security agencies, targeted illegal artisanal mining camps at Ileki-Ijesa along the Ile-Ife/Ilesa Road.

“Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Solid Minerals task force swooped down on the suspected illegal miners. However, on sighting the joint task team, some suspects fled into nearby bushes. Two suspects were, however, arrested, while mining equipment and other tools used in the illegal operation were confiscated. The enforcement team also dismantled the major operational bases established by the illegal miners.”

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Recovered items included two motorcycles, pumping machines, Lister generators, mineral washing equipment, large hose pipes, gold-trapping carpets, cutlasses and other mining implements believed to have been used for illegal mining activities.

Speaking during the operation, the Southwest Zonal Mines Officer, Ajibade Ganiyu, said the raid was part of the Federal Government’s sustained efforts to enforce compliance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, protect the environment and prevent the illegal exploitation of the country’s mineral resources.

He said the ministry would continue surveillance and enforcement operations across the Southwest and other parts of the country to curb illegal mining.

Also speaking, the Osun State Mines Officer, Wasiu Adeboye, warned that the operation should serve as a clear signal that illegal mining would no longer be tolerated.

He said, “This enforcement exercise sends a clear message that illegal mining will no longer be tolerated. Sponsors, financiers and perpetrators of these unlawful activities should know that they will continue to face the full weight of the law. We will sustain these operations until illegal mining is brought under control.”

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Reacting to the operation, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said the Tinubu administration had made sanitising the mining sector a national priority through stronger enforcement, regulatory reforms, intelligence gathering and community engagement.

According to the minister, the establishment of the Mining Marshals has strengthened enforcement efforts, resulting in the arrest of more than 300 illegal miners, the prosecution of over 150 suspects, including foreign nationals, and the closure of several illegal mining sites nationwide.

Alake said the ongoing nationwide operations form part of a broader strategy to ensure Nigeria’s mineral resources are exploited through lawful, transparent and responsible mining practices.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups and residents of mining communities to support the government’s efforts by refusing to harbour illegal miners and by providing credible intelligence to security agencies and the ministry.