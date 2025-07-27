A 35-year-old operative of the Amotekun Corps in Osun State, Peter Samuel Tope, has allegedly been attacked and killed by one Opejobi Fiyinfoluwa, a newly recruited soldier in the Nigerian Army....

A 35-year-old operative of the Amotekun Corps in Osun State, Peter Samuel Tope, has allegedly been attacked and killed by one Opejobi Fiyinfoluwa, a newly recruited soldier in the Nigerian Army.

In a statement, the Corps Commander of Amotekun, Adekunle Omoyele, alleged that Fiyinfoluwa, dressed in military camouflage, stormed the Amotekun station in Ijebu-Jesa with hostile intent, declaring that one of his motivations for joining the army was to “deal decisively” with Amotekun operatives.

Omoyele stated that shortly after the visit, while Officer Tope was riding a motorcycle, the soldier and some unidentified accomplices ambushed him and launched a violent attack.

“The assailants reportedly struck Tope on the head with a blunt object, causing him to fall off the motorcycle. The brutal assault allegedly lasted for about 20 minutes without any intervention, leaving him in a pool of blood.

“After the attack, the soldier reportedly fled the scene on a commercial motorcycle. Local Amotekun operatives responded swiftly, rushed the victim to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa, and notified the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ijebu-Jesa. A report was also made to Lt. Col. Yunusa Isyaku at the Engineering Cantonment in Ede.

“Despite efforts to save his life, Peter Samuel Tope succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning”.

Omoyele noted that the incident has sparked outrage within the local community and heightened tensions among security agencies.

He added that investigations are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the attack and to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

Efforts to speak with the Nigerians Army to react to the allegation has not been successful