Youth in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, have declared support for the INEC leadership under Professor Joash Amupitan, warning against what they call a smear campaign against the electoral body. The youth staged a solidarity walk across the community, displaying placards with messages affirming their confidence in…...

Youth in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, have declared support for the INEC leadership under Professor Joash Amupitan, warning against what they call a smear campaign against the electoral body.

The youth staged a solidarity walk across the community, displaying placards with messages affirming their confidence in the INEC chairman’s leadership.

They described calls for his resignation as anti-democratic, urging those involved to refrain from actions that could weaken the nation’s electoral process.

The group also cautioned that any move to remove the INEC chairman would face strong opposition from pro-democracy supporters nationwide.