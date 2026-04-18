Manchester United strengthened their bid for a return to Europe’s elite competition, Champions League (UCL) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as Matheus Cunha struck the decisive goal. The narrow win lifts United further clear in third place, opening up a 10-point gap over sixth-placed…...

Manchester United strengthened their bid for a return to Europe’s elite competition, Champions League (UCL) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as Matheus Cunha struck the decisive goal.

The narrow win lifts United further clear in third place, opening up a 10-point gap over sixth-placed Chelsea with just 15 points left to play for, putting them firmly on course for a top-five finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

For Chelsea, however, the defeat marks a fourth straight league loss, deepening concerns over their fading hopes of returning to Europe’s top competition and increasing pressure on manager Liam Rosenior.

Despite facing a depleted United defence, Chelsea failed to convert their chances, once again highlighting their struggles in attack.

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The absence of injured top scorer João Pedro was evident, while Liam Delap could not capitalise on his opportunity leading the line.

United, managed by Michael Carrick, fielded a makeshift backline featuring three full-backs and 19-year-old Ayden Heaven, but held firm under pressure.

Chelsea nearly took the lead through Enzo Fernández, who returned from suspension and saw a curling effort narrowly miss the target.

The breakthrough came just before half-time when Cunha finished clinically from an assist by Bruno Fernandes, marking the midfielder’s 18th league assist of the season.

Chelsea responded after the break but were denied by a mix of poor finishing and bad luck.

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Delap struck the woodwork with a header, while Noussair Mazraoui inadvertently turned a dangerous cross onto his own bar under pressure from Wesley Fofana. Moisés Caicedo also went close but could not salvage a result.

The final whistle was greeted by boos from the home crowd, with Chelsea now facing the prospect of settling for a place in the UEFA Europa League at best next season.