The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists and hitmen allegedly linked to a series of violent crimes and killings in Ojo area of the state....

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists and hitmen allegedly linked to a series of violent crimes and killings in Ojo area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, noting that the suspects were apprehended at a hotel in Ajanmgbadi following credible intelligence.

https://x.com/LagosPoliceNG/status/2061853808100004322

Those arrested were identified as Emmanuel Nwokolo (35), Ayola Israel (39), Ebuka Nnamdi (31), and Chinedu Okafor (22).

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According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed evidence linking the suspects to violent criminal activities within Ajanmgbadi and surrounding communities.

A video reportedly recovered from one of the suspects’ mobile phones allegedly showed the killing of unidentified persons.

The suspects were also said to have confessed to being members of the Aiye Confraternity, a notorious cult group, and admitted involvement in a series of killings and attacks that have terrorised residents in the area.

Further searches led to the recovery of two locally fabricated pistols, one revolver, and 13 live cartridges believed to have been used in carrying out the crimes.

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The police said investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the suspects’ involvement, identify other members of the gang, and apprehend additional accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Tijani Fatai, commended the operatives for the successful operation and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling cultism and violent crime.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and support the police with timely and credible information through designated emergency lines.

The suspects are expected to be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.