The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the dispute involving Winhomes Global Services Limited and diaspora investors over the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project. In a statement signed by its Director-General, Obinna Nwaka, and Chairman of Renewed Hope Concern…...

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the dispute involving Winhomes Global Services Limited and diaspora investors over the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Obinna Nwaka, and Chairman of Renewed Hope Concern Citizens, Tayo Tola Agbaje, the group said the matter has remained unresolved for over 24 months despite engagements with relevant authorities.

The group noted that the delay in compensation and resolution raises questions about administrative efficiency and underscores the need for transparent dispute resolution mechanisms.

It warned that unresolved investment disputes could undermine investor confidence and negatively impact Nigeria’s economic outlook, particularly in attracting foreign and diaspora investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

CYMS called on the Federal Government to provide clarity on approvals and procedures surrounding the project, insisting that due process must be upheld in all related actions.

Read Also HURIWA Decries Delay in Resolving $250m Coastal Road Estate Demolition Dispute

The group also urged oversight and anti-corruption agencies to conduct an independent review to establish the facts and strengthen institutional accountability.

While calling for constructive engagement among stakeholders, CYMS emphasised the importance of protecting Nigeria’s investment climate and global reputation.

It further appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene, urging decisive action to ensure justice, proper procedures, and fair compensation for affected investors.

The group also called on diaspora stakeholders, including the Association of Nigerian Diaspora Investors, to suspend a planned protest and press conference scheduled for April 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C., stressing the need for dialogue over escalation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We encourage the international community and Nigerians in the diaspora to remain engaged and vigilant, recognising that issues of this nature have significant implications for global investment flows and Nigeria’s standing as a viable business destination.

“We appeal to the Association of Nigerian Diaspora Investors to stand still and discontinue their planned protest and World press conference.” the statement added.