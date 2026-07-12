The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has praised the Federal Government and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for the successful rescue of pupils and teachers who were abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State about two months ago. The union described the development as a major…...

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has praised the Federal Government and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for the successful rescue of pupils and teachers who were abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State about two months ago.

The union described the development as a major breakthrough in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement, the National President of ASUSS, Comrade Sola Adigun, commended President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde for their commitment to securing the release of the victims through coordinated efforts involving federal and state security agencies.

The union also lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, the Oyo State Government, and other security agencies for their professionalism, resilience, and collaboration, which led to the safe rescue of the victims after weeks in captivity.

Read Also:Alausa Hails Tinubu, Security Agencies Over Rescue of Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teachers

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Sola Adigun said the successful operation had brought relief to the families of the victims, members of the education community, and Nigerians who had closely followed the incident.

He described the rescue as evidence of what can be achieved through effective collaboration between governments and security agencies.

The Union President urged the Federal Government, state governments, security agencies, and other stakeholders to strengthen security around schools and intensify efforts to rescue other Nigerians still being held by kidnappers.

He also stressed that educational institutions must remain safe environments for teaching and learning.