A Founding father of the Peoples Democratic Party,Sule Lamido, has called on aggrieved members of the party to come back to the fold to ensure inclusivity, Unity and Renewal. Sule Lamido a former Minister Of Foreign Affairs and Former Governor of Jigawa State made the appeal while speaking at the…...

A Founding father of the Peoples Democratic Party,Sule Lamido, has called on aggrieved members of the party to come back to the fold to ensure inclusivity, Unity and Renewal.

Sule Lamido a former Minister Of Foreign Affairs and Former Governor of Jigawa State made the appeal while speaking at the elective National Convention of the party in Abuja.

The Convention which is holding after the Court of Appeal ruling upheld the case of the Nyesom Wike faction of the party according to him will lead to renewal in the party.

He described the Peoples Democratic Party as the collective patrimony of all members urging aggrieved members to come together to rebuild, renew and create a united front going forward.

He said, “I will speak on the history of the PDP in Nigeria. We have heard from several speakers, and the Chairman urged us to reflect. Indeed, we must reflect on where the PDP was in 1998 and the vision, courage, and wisdom of its founders. At its core, the PDP was formed to address the challenge of national unity, especially in the aftermath of the June 12 events. The founding leaders, in their wisdom, came together during Nigeria’s transition to civilian rule to build a platform that would unify the country.

“Nigeria has always been destined to play a leading role globally—given its population, resources, and historical significance. This is why sacrifice is essential. Whatever we do as a people, Nigeria must remain the primary focus. Personal interests and ambitions should have no place when national interest is at stake. Many people under 30 may not fully appreciate the sacrifices made by the Founding Fathers. I stand here today as a bridge between the old order and the new order to give hope, inspire, and encourage you not to give up. Stand for Nigeria.”

Lamido added, “Over time, we have seen the rise of divisive politics based on ethnicity, religion, and tribe. However, no nation can truly progress without unity. Leadership must be anchored on national interest and collective purpose.

“Today, there is a renewed effort to rebuild and strengthen the PDP. I urge those who are aggrieved to reconsider their positions. The PDP is a national family; it is not about individuals or personal ambition. The party has deep roots across the country. Many who are now in other parties were once part of the PDP. Therefore, I appeal to those who have left to return. This is the party that gave many their political opportunities and recognition.

“Now is the time for reconciliation. Let us embrace forgiveness and unity. The PDP does not belong to any one person; it belongs to all Nigerians. Stay focused and committed. The journey ahead will not be easy, but it requires discipline, dedication, and strong character.”

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who are the only governors elected on the platform of the party still flying its flag are notably absent and are backing another faction led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a senior advocate of Nigeria and former minister.

They have appealed against the decision of the Court of appeal to the Supreme Court after breakdown of talks to resolve the lingering crisis within the party faltered.

Sule Lamido was one of the “Dramatis Personae” in the current crisis following his resort to legal action after he was denied the opportunity to contest for the National Chairmanship of the Party in November.

Pendulum in the lingering crisis seems to have swung the way of the Wike faction with some members of the former faction like Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State and President of the 9th Senate of Nigeria.