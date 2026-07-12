The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appealed the judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, which awarded N10 million in damages to former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, over a defamatory social media publication linked to the alleged $6 billion Mambilla Power Project fraud. The anti-graft agency…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appealed the judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, which awarded N10 million in damages to former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, over a defamatory social media publication linked to the alleged $6 billion Mambilla Power Project fraud.

The anti-graft agency disclosed the development in a post on its official X page on Sunday.

The post reads in part, “The Notice of Appeal was filed on Friday, July 10, 2026 by counsel to the EFCC, Wahab Shittu, SAN.

“In the appeal contained in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/1199/2024, the EFCC expressed dissatisfaction with the whole of the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting at Maitama, Abuja, Coram: Hon. Justice Peter O. Kekemeke, delivered on the 8th day of July, 2026.

“Specifically, the appeal was hinged on 11 grounds and four different orders. The orders the Commission is seeking in the appeal, are orders allowing the appeal, setting aside the whole of the judgment, dismissing Agunloye’s claim before the trial court in entirety and any other order the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of the appeal.

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“Justice Kekemeke had declared in his judgment that the EFCC’s publication on Agunloye was false, defamatory and injurious to the former Minister’s reputation and awarded N10 million in damages against the Commission.

“Shittu, in the appeal, also filed a stay of execution of the judgment of the trial court.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the appeal.”