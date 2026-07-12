President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on the occasion of his 92nd birthday, describing him as a global icon, literary giant and one of Nigeria’s greatest living treasures. In a personally signed statement released on Sunday, the President praised Soyinka’s enduring contributions to…...

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on the occasion of his 92nd birthday, describing him as a global icon, literary giant and one of Nigeria’s greatest living treasures.

In a personally signed statement released on Sunday, the President praised Soyinka’s enduring contributions to literature, democracy and the fight against oppression, noting that his life has continued to inspire generations across the world.

“Exceptional individuals like Professor Soyinka do not come often in a generation—men who illuminate the paths for humanity to follow across diverse endeavours, who are not afraid to go against convention, and who do not let the man die in the face of oppression and injustice,” Tinubu said.

The President congratulated the renowned playwright, novelist, poet, essayist and advocate of good governance, recalling his emergence as the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

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He also highlighted Soyinka’s numerous international honours, including the Benson Medal from the Royal Society of Literature, the Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award for Lifetime Achievement and the Europe Theatre Prize Special Prize.

Tinubu further reflected on Soyinka’s role in Nigeria’s democratic struggles, particularly his resistance to military dictatorship and involvement in the June 12 movement.

“I also recall Professor Soyinka’s valiant struggle against military dictatorship for decades, and his efforts in the June 12 struggle, for which we were both in the trenches,” the President stated.

Describing Soyinka as “one of our nation’s living repositories of history, knowledge, and courage,” Tinubu thanked the literary icon for his steadfast belief in Nigeria and his continued counsel.

“As he marks this birthday, I join the world in celebrating his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists, as well as his sacrifices for our nation. I wish ‘Kongi’ many more years in excellent health,” he added.