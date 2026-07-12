President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director of Strategy at Cavista Holdings, Kabir Shagaya, on his 40th birthday, praising his contributions to enterprise development, strategic investment, innovation and national development. In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined Shagaya’s…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Director of Strategy at Cavista Holdings, Kabir Shagaya, on his 40th birthday, praising his contributions to enterprise development, strategic investment, innovation and national development.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined Shagaya’s family, friends, business associates and well-wishers in celebrating what he described as “a distinguished professional” whose career has been defined by expanding economic opportunities, mobilising investment and building institutions that create lasting value across Nigeria and the African continent.

Tinubu noted that through his leadership at Cavista Holdings, Shagaya has helped drive investments in agriculture, technology, hospitality and financial services, while advancing initiatives aimed at strengthening value chains, improving livelihoods and promoting sustainable development.

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The President also acknowledged Shagaya’s record in public service and entrepreneurship, highlighting his contributions to investment promotion, climate resilience and humanitarian interventions.

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According to the statement, Tinubu recalled that “Mr Shagaya’s logistics expertise was among the private-sector capabilities deployed to support Nigeria’s response to the Ebola outbreak, reflecting his longstanding commitment to national service in moments of critical need.”

He further commended the work of TAG Africa under Shagaya’s leadership for partnering with governments, institutions and the private sector to deliver social impact initiatives, including the distribution of relief materials to vulnerable communities across the country.

President Tinubu prayed for Allah to grant Shagaya continued good health, wisdom and strength, wishing him many more years of purposeful service, impactful leadership and fulfilment.