The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an uncommon reformer the nation is lucky to have at this time. He said the reforms and policies introduced by the indefatigable president of Nigeria had placed the country on the…...

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an uncommon reformer the nation is lucky to have at this time.

He said the reforms and policies introduced by the indefatigable president of Nigeria had placed the country on the path of economic recovery and a greater future.

The minister stated these in his birthday message to the President entitled, “HAPPY 74TH BIRTHDAY TO AN UNCOMMON REFORMER, PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR.”

Fagbemi said, “Happy 74th birthday to our indefatigable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu!

“Today marks a special moment in your life, and we join in celebrating your achievements and dedication to Nigeria.

“As a leader, you have shown an uncommon and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress and development. Your efforts to drive growth and reforms across all strata of the country, especially justice sector, are truly commendable.

“Your journey from grassroots politics to the highest office is an inspiration to many Nigerians. You have proved that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

“Your focus on infrastructure development, security, and economic growth has laid a strong foundation for Nigeria’s future. As you celebrate this milestone, we acknowledge your contributions to the nation’s growth and development.

“Your leadership style, marked by wisdom and resilience, has earned you respect across the nation. Your ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ has rekindled the hope of the nation that there is light at the end of the tunnel. You have indeed remained faithful to the promise you made to Nigerians!

“On this special day, we wish you good health, happiness, and continued success in your endeavours.

“May this birthday mark the beginning of another year of blessings, joy, and fulfillment.

“Your legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians to strive for excellence.

“Here’s wishing you a happy, healthy, and fulfilling year ahead, our dear Mr. President.