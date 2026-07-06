The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday opened its case against former Chairman of the defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, by presenting its first prosecution witness in the alleged N15.6 billion fraud trial before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja. High Court, Apo, Abuja,…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday opened its case against former Chairman of the defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, by presenting its first prosecution witness in the alleged N15.6 billion fraud trial before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja.

High Court, Apo, Abuja, in the trial of the former Chairman, Board of Directors, defunct Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Limited), Tunde Ayeni.

EFCC is prosecuting Ayeni on an 18-count amended charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and diversion of funds totaling N15.6 billion.

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The defendant was first arraigned on May 4, 2026, on a 17-count charge and was subsequently re-arraigned on June 22, 2026, after the Commission filed an amended charge supported by additional proof of evidence.

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At Monday’s proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed SAN, presented PW1, who briefly identified himself as Remigus Ugwu, a staff member of Zenith Bank.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till July 16, 2026, for continuation of the trial.