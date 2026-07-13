Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to investing in human capital, describing youth development as the foundation for sustainable growth and praising the Bridge Leadership Foundation for transforming more than 200,000 young Nigerians over the past 15 years....

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investing in human capital, describing youth development as the foundation for sustainable growth and praising the Bridge Leadership Foundation for transforming more than 200,000 young Nigerians over the past 15 years.

Speaking on Saturday at the 15th Anniversary celebration of the Bridge Leadership Foundation and its 16th Career Day Conference in Calabar, Otu commended the Foundation’s founder and former Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, for building what he described as one of Cross River State’s most enduring legacies in leadership development and youth empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the Foundation had consistently bridged the gap between talent and opportunity through leadership, mentorship and employability programmes, producing ethical and visionary young leaders making meaningful contributions within and outside the state.

“Leadership without character is like a car without brakes,” Otu said, stressing that true leadership must be anchored on vision, integrity, discipline, innovation and service.

He urged young Nigerians to embrace resilience, financial discipline, digital literacy, patriotism and lifelong learning to remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Highlighting his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, Otu said the establishment of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship was a strategic investment designed to equip young people with practical skills, entrepreneurial capacity and the knowledge needed for the future economy.

“Our investment in education and entrepreneurship reflects our belief that the future of Cross River depends on a generation of skilled, innovative and responsible young people,” the governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otu also praised Imoke for sustaining the Foundation’s vision over the past 15 years, saying its impact had extended beyond Cross River to produce leaders in public service, business, civil society and international organisations.

Founder of the Foundation, Senator Imoke, said the organisation was established in 2011 to bridge the disconnect between talented young people and opportunities for leadership, personal development and national service.

He said its greatest achievement was the transformation of thousands of lives through initiatives such as the Graduate Employability Training Programme, mentoring schemes, leadership projects and the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship.

The conference, themed “Power, Purpose, Persistence: Youth Leading Change for the Next 15 Years,” featured keynote speaker Chude Jideonwo, alumni testimonials and goodwill messages from prominent dignitaries, including the Minister of State for Industries, Senator John Owan Enoh, who applauded the Foundation’s sustained contribution to youth empowerment.