The pupils and teachers rescued from the Oriire school abduction have arrived at the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Ibadan, where they are expected to be formally received by Governor Seyi Makinde. The victims were received at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, amid the presence of top…...

The pupils and teachers rescued from the Oriire school abduction have arrived at the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Ibadan, where they are expected to be formally received by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The victims were received at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, amid the presence of top government officials, security chiefs and other dignitaries.

Read Also: Oriire Rescue, Seyi Makinde and Tinubu – Seye Oladejo

The victims, who were abducted on May 15, regained their freedom on July 10 after spending nearly two months in captivity following sustained efforts by security agencies.

Details later…