The Federal Government has suspended the proposed review of registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). The Federal Ministry of Education announced the decision in a statement on Monday signed by the Director of…...

The Federal Government has suspended the proposed review of registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Federal Ministry of Education announced the decision in a statement on Monday signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, saying the suspension followed concerns expressed by stakeholders over the planned fee adjustment.

The ministry explained that although the proposed review was driven by rising costs associated with conducting public examinations, the implementation would no longer proceed as earlier announced.

“The proposed review was informed by the prevailing economic realities and the rising cost of sustaining high-quality examination services across the nation, including logistics, security, printing of examination materials, technology deployment, quality assurance and other essential services required to maintain the integrity and credibility of public examinations,” the statement read.

It added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed that the planned increase be put on hold pending wider consultations.

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“Nevertheless, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has directed that the proposed fee review be placed on hold in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to reducing transport and education-related costs for Nigerians,” the ministry stated.

According to the statement, the ministry will begin extensive consultations with examination bodies, state ministries of education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour and other stakeholders before taking any decision.

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“As part of the fresh review process, the Ministry will further engage extensively with examination bodies, State Ministries of Education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders and other critical partners to ensure that any future decision is fair, sustainable, transparent and responsive to prevailing realities while safeguarding access to education,” it said.

The ministry stressed that the proposed review of examination registration fees would not take effect until the consultation process is concluded.

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“Accordingly, the proposed review of examination registration fees will not take effect, as earlier communicated, pending the conclusion of the consultation process,” it added.

Reassuring Nigerians, the ministry said it remained committed to protecting students’ interests and ensuring access to quality education.

“The Federal Ministry of Education reassures Nigerians that the welfare of students, equitable access to quality education and responsible policy decisions remain at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the education sector,” the statement said.