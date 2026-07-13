The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has partnered with the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ghana, to strengthen its archives, library and gallery management in line with international best practices. The partnership was announced by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during an expanded management meeting held on Friday…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has partnered with the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ghana, to strengthen its archives, library and gallery management in line with international best practices.

The partnership was announced by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during an expanded management meeting held on Friday at the Board’s National Headquarters in Abuja, with a delegation from the Ghanaian university in attendance.

Oloyede said the collaboration is part of JAMB’s commitment to benchmarking with reputable institutions to improve its operations and preserve its institutional heritage.

He disclosed that the Board had concluded plans to build a modern Archives, Library and Gallery complex at its National Headquarters following recommendations by a JAMB delegation led by the Director of Quality Assurance, Hon. Danladi Muhammed, after a study visit to the University of Cape Coast.

According to the registrar, JAMB established its in-house archives about four years ago with support from the National Archives of Nigeria, adding that the facility, currently managed by the Quality Assurance Department, would be upgraded through the partnership.

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“The collaboration reflects JAMB’s belief in continuous learning and institutional improvement through knowledge sharing and international partnerships,” Oloyede said.

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He also revealed that the Board currently operates two libraries—an academic library at the Test Development Department and an administrative library at its headquarters—which would be integrated into the proposed modern complex to enhance operational efficiency.

Speaking on behalf of the University of Cape Coast delegation, Acting Deputy University Librarian, Dr. Gloria Tachie-Donkor, praised JAMB for adopting benchmarking as a strategy for institutional development.

She said the establishment of a functional archives, library and gallery complex requires a careful balance between preservation, public accessibility and efficient management.

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Tachie-Donkor recommended the development of a comprehensive implementation roadmap backed by quality architectural designs, digital technologies, adequate furniture, operational manuals and sustainable funding to ensure the long-term success of the project.

The partnership is expected to strengthen JAMB’s capacity in records preservation, knowledge management and institutional documentation while promoting international collaboration and the adoption of global standards in archive and library administration.