The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed claims that a rival faction led by Malam Nafiu Bala Gombe successfully uploaded the names of a presidential candidate and other nominees to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination portal. In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed claims that a rival faction led by Malam Nafiu Bala Gombe successfully uploaded the names of a presidential candidate and other nominees to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination portal.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the claim as “a blatant lie” and urged INEC to investigate what it called a potential case of forgery and the unauthorised use of the Commission’s documents.

The ADC maintained that INEC grants nomination portal access only to the leadership it officially recognises, arguing that it would be impossible for any unrecognised group to upload candidates to the portal.

“INEC does not issue nomination portal access or nomination codes to a leadership it does not recognise. Secondly, the Commission will not issue two codes to the same party. Otherwise, every impostor would simply upload names to the portal and proclaim themselves the authentic leadership of a political party,” the statement read.

The party questioned the authenticity of the alleged upload, asking where the evidence was to support claims made by individuals it said were unknown to the electoral body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: NADCEL 2026: 6 Brigade Holds Special Church Service To Mark Nigerian Army’s 163rd Anniversary

It further alleged that documents purportedly emanating from INEC had been forged and used without authorisation in a manner capable of misleading the public and undermining confidence in the electoral process.

“We are formally drawing the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to what appears to be the forgery and unauthorised use of documents purportedly emanating from the Commission in a manner capable of creating confusion and undermining public confidence in its integrity and reputation as Nigeria’s electoral umpire,” the party stated.

The ADC expressed confidence that INEC would investigate the matter and take appropriate steps to address what it described as a deliberate attempt to mislead Nigerians.

The party also rejected suggestions that it was factionalised, insisting that the recognised leadership had already concluded its nomination process in line with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the names of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, have already been uploaded to the INEC nomination portal.

The ADC urged its members, supporters, the media and the general public to disregard what it described as false claims and rely only on information released through its authorised channels.