Nollywood actor Oluwole Cole, popularly known as Baraka, has claimed that he and several entertainers who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election were never paid for their efforts, despite promises made to them. Speaking in an interview with African A-List, the actor, however, maintained that the…...

Nollywood actor Oluwole Cole, popularly known as Baraka, has claimed that he and several entertainers who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election were never paid for their efforts, despite promises made to them.

Speaking in an interview with African A-List, the actor, however, maintained that the unpaid compensation would not affect his loyalty to the president, declaring that he would continue to support Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Baraka said he suspended acting engagements and master-of-ceremonies (MC) jobs to participate in the campaign, resulting in financial losses.

“During the 2023 election, I campaigned for Tinubu, but we were not given any money. At the time, many of the people who campaigned left their jobs to do so,” he said.

READ ALSO: Actor Joseph Momodu Joins US Army

“As for me, aside from acting, I also work as an MC, and I know how much I can earn in a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I lost some work opportunities during that period, just like others did. I also missed out on some acting gigs, and in the end, we were not given the money we were promised.”

Despite the experience, the Lagos Island-born actor said he remained optimistic that he would eventually receive the money he was owed, expressing confidence in Seyi Tinubu.

“As for me, Seyi Tinubu will still pay my own money. He is a good boy, so he will settle me,” Baraka said.

Reaffirming his political allegiance, the actor said his roots and long-standing involvement in politics would keep him in Tinubu’s camp.

“I’m from Island; politics is part of our way of life. I’m involved in politics, and I will continue to support Tinubu. I can’t leave him,” he added.