The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed a total of 922 cases of Lassa fever and 221 deaths across the country as of Epidemiological Week 26 of 2026, with the disease’s case fatality rate remaining significantly higher than the corresponding period in 2025. The figures were…...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed a total of 922 cases of Lassa fever and 221 deaths across the country as of Epidemiological Week 26 of 2026, with the disease’s case fatality rate remaining significantly higher than the corresponding period in 2025.

The figures were contained in the agency’s Lassa Fever Situation Reports for Epidemiological Weeks 24, 25 and 26, released on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the number of new confirmed cases rose steadily over the three-week period, increasing from 13 cases in Week 24 to 22 in Week 25 before climbing to 31 cases in Week 26.

The NCDC said the latest infections were reported in Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Bauchi states.

The agency disclosed that, as of Week 26, 922 confirmed cases and 221 deaths had been recorded nationwide, representing a 24.0 per cent case fatality rate (CFR), compared to 18.7 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025.

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According to the NCDC, 23 states have reported at least one confirmed case across 111 Local Government Areas (LGAs) since the beginning of the year.

It noted that 85 per cent of all confirmed cases were recorded in Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo states, making them the country’s major hotspots for the disease.

The agency also identified people aged between 21 and 30 years as the most affected age group.

Providing a breakdown of the three-week reports, the NCDC said Week 24 recorded 13 new confirmed cases, the same number reported in the preceding week, with infections detected in Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Benue and Bauchi states.

The cumulative total for Week 24 stood at 868 confirmed cases and 216 deaths, with a 24.9 per cent CFR, while one healthcare worker was infected during the reporting period.

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For Week 25, the agency reported an increase to 22 new confirmed cases from Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Bauchi states.

The cumulative total rose to 891 confirmed cases and 219 deaths, representing a 24.6 per cent CFR, while no healthcare worker was infected during the week.

In Week 26, the NCDC said confirmed cases increased further to 31, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 922, with 221 deaths recorded nationwide.

The report added that one healthcare worker was affected during the reporting week.

The agency said it continues to monitor the outbreak and urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures, including maintaining good environmental hygiene, avoiding contact with rodents and seeking prompt medical attention when symptoms such as fever, weakness, headache or bleeding occur.

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The NCDC also encouraged members of the public to report suspected cases through its toll-free emergency line 6232 and continue accessing verified public health information through its official communication channels.