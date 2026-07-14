President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as the Board Chairman of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA). Here are key things to know about the new NEPZA board chairman: 1. Entrepreneur and Business Leader: Mutallab is the founder of Dattaku Global Investment Limited, a…...

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as the Board Chairman of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

Here are key things to know about the new NEPZA board chairman:

1. Entrepreneur and Business Leader: Mutallab is the founder of Dattaku Global Investment Limited, a company he established in 2012 with an initial capital of $10,000 and grew into a business with an asset base exceeding $1 million.

2. Diverse Business Experience: He has built business interests across several sectors, including maritime, oil and gas, construction, real estate, logistics, finance and agricultural technology.

3. Revenue Growth Record: As Managing Director of Incar Petroleum Nigeria Plc, Mutallab reportedly diversified the company’s operations and increased its revenue streams by 30 per cent within three years.

4. Oil and Gas Sector Experience: He strengthened Equatorial Marine Oil & Gas Ltd through strategic logistics and freight partnerships, contributing to a 25 per cent revenue increase over four years.

5. Real Estate Development: Mutallab led strategic partnerships that expanded Dattaku Global Investment’s real estate portfolio while improving project delivery timelines by 20 per cent.

6. Agricultural Technology Advocate: He founded Farm to You Limited, an agri-tech platform designed to connect consumers with fresh farm produce through technology-driven solutions.

7. Support for Innovation: He established the FTY Innovation Hub, an initiative focused on supporting startups in Northern Nigeria through funding, mentorship, innovation and product development.

8.Corporate Governance Experience: Mutallab currently serves on the boards of several organisations across the banking, maritime, oil and gas, logistics, real estate and education sectors, providing strategic leadership and governance expertise.