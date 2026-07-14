Ukraine and key Western allies have unveiled a new air-defence partnership aimed at developing an integrated anti-ballistic missile system as part of efforts to strengthen Europe’s security and provide an alternative to the United States-made Patriot missile defence system. According to Reuters, the agreement was announced on Monday during a…...

Ukraine and key Western allies have unveiled a new air-defence partnership aimed at developing an integrated anti-ballistic missile system as part of efforts to strengthen Europe’s security and provide an alternative to the United States-made Patriot missile defence system.

According to Reuters, the agreement was announced on Monday during a summit of the Coalition of the Willing held in Paris, where 10 countries and about a dozen defence companies agreed to advance the creation of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition.

The initiative comes as Ukraine continues to face intensified Russian missile attacks, with its air-defence capabilities under increasing pressure from repeated ballistic missile strikes.

In a joint declaration, the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom said Europe required a coordinated approach to counter emerging missile threats.

“We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats,” the leaders said.

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They added that the proposed system would work alongside existing defence capabilities, including European missile defence solutions already acquired or planned by participating countries.

“It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries,” the statement added.

The Paris summit brought together representatives from 37 members of the Coalition of the Willing, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as allies sought to reinforce military support for Kyiv and increase pressure on Russia to end its ongoing invasion.

The Coalition of the Willing was established by France and the United Kingdom to coordinate military assistance and security support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Military sources said participants were also expected to announce the first joint exercises of the Multinational Force for Ukraine, designed to demonstrate readiness for a possible deployment after the conclusion of hostilities.

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Discussions at the summit focused largely on air and missile defence cooperation, as Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russian ballistic missiles has faced growing challenges in recent weeks.

Sweden’s top military commander, Michael Claesson, said the meeting was aimed at reaffirming the commitment of participating nations to Ukraine’s defence.

The summit also saw nine European countries and Ukraine formally announce plans to develop what they described as “purely defensive” anti-ballistic missile capabilities for Europe.

“We do this not against any people, but in defence of our own,” the joint declaration by Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on social media alongside a photograph of summit participants, said the gathering was focused on boosting support for Kyiv and strengthening long-term security arrangements.

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“We are stepping up our support for Ukraine. Strengthening its defences, increasing the pressure on Russia and building the security guarantees of tomorrow,” Macron said.

The meeting was held ahead of France’s Bastille Day celebrations, where this year’s military parade is expected to highlight Europe’s continued support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.