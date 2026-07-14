The Lagos State Government has vowed to pursue legal action against an X user for allegedly sharing a misleading flood video and falsely presenting it as a reflection of the flood situation in the state. The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday, July…...

The Lagos State Government has vowed to pursue legal action against an X user for allegedly sharing a misleading flood video and falsely presenting it as a reflection of the flood situation in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Tuesday, July 14, after responding to a post by an X user identified as Enugu Loudspeaker, who shared the video with claims that it was from Lagos.

Wahab said the video, which had generated reactions online, was not recorded in Lagos but originated from Bangladesh.

According to the commissioner, while citizens have the right to express their opinions, such freedoms must be exercised responsibly and within the limits of the law.

“While we acknowledge and respect everyone’s right to freedom of expression, it is important to recognize that every right comes with corresponding responsibilities and legal limits,” Wahab said.

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He accused the user of spreading false information capable of undermining efforts by the state government and affecting public perception of genuine environmental concerns.

“The deliberate dissemination of false information and misleading narratives not only undermines the efforts of the Lagos State Government but also diminishes the credibility of genuine complaints raised by well-meaning residents,” he added.

Addressing the user directly, Wahab wrote: “The flood video you shared and attributed to Lagos State is actually from Bangladesh.”

He urged social media users to verify the source and authenticity of content before sharing, warning that inaccurate information could mislead the public.

“We kindly encourage you to verify the authenticity and origin of such content before sharing it, as the dissemination of inaccurate information can mislead the public and undermine genuine discussions about issues affecting Lagos,” the commissioner stated.

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In a follow-up post, Wahab said deleting the post after it had gained attention would not remove accountability for the alleged misinformation.

“Taking down the post after misleading the public does not absolve you of the responsibility. Appropriate legal action will still be pursued, and this matter will be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the law,” he wrote.