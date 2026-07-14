Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for economic sanctions and visa restrictions against political actors found to be sponsoring violence ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state. Adeleke made the call on Monday in a statement posted on his official X handle after receiving a delegation…...

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for economic sanctions and visa restrictions against political actors found to be sponsoring violence ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

Adeleke made the call on Monday in a statement posted on his official X handle after receiving a delegation from the British High Commission at the Government House ahead of the election.

The governor said he used the meeting to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring a peaceful, free and credible governorship poll, stressing that Osun must not be allowed to descend into political violence.

“I reaffirmed my unwavering commitment to peace before, during and after election,” Adeleke said.

“I made it clear that Osun must never become a theatre of political violence. The recent killings and attacks on our members are unacceptable, and those sponsoring or encouraging violence must face consequences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor urged the international community to impose economic sanctions and visa bans on individuals found to be instigating political violence, insisting that democracy cannot flourish in an atmosphere of intimidation and bloodshed.

“I have therefore advocated economic sanctions and visa bans against political actors found to be promoting violence and bloodshed. Democracy cannot thrive where lives are threatened, and elections must never be won through intimidation or killings,” he stated.

Adeleke also disclosed that he had directed security agencies to arrest anyone involved in acts of violence, regardless of political affiliation.

“I have directed security agencies to arrest anyone involved in violence, regardless of political affiliation. The people of Osun deserve a peaceful, free, and credible election. Together, we must reject violence and protect our democracy. Politics is not a do-or-die affair,” the governor added.