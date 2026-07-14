The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has celebrated his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on her 78th birthday, describing her as a partner whose support has made their shared journey of service to God easier. Adeboye, in a statement via his Instagram handle…...

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has celebrated his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on her 78th birthday, describing her as a partner whose support has made their shared journey of service to God easier.

Adeboye, in a statement via his Instagram handle shared on Monday, praised his wife for her sacrifices, devotion and commitment to their family and the RCCG community, noting that she had stood by him throughout their 58 years of marriage.

Addressing her as his “lover”, the RCCG General Overseer said celebrating her birthday was an opportunity for the world to join him in appreciating the woman who had walked alongside him for decades.

“Great has been the journey of walking side by side with you. And so today, on your 78th birthday, is a gift to me, to have the world join me in doing what I have spent 58 years doing: celebrating you,” Adeboye wrote.

He said his wife’s presence had made the responsibilities of ministry and life more bearable, adding that their shared commitment had been guided by faith.

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“With you, the weight of the assignment has always been a lighter cross to carry. Our two have agreed, and so our walking together has been of divine stride, a race continuously illuminated, step after step, decade after decade,” he said.

Adeboye acknowledged that while many people know Pastor Folu Adeboye as “Mummy G.O.”, he knows her primarily as his wife, friend and companion.

“Many people know you as Mummy G.O. I have the privilege of knowing you simply as my wife, my friend, and the person who has stood with me through every challenge, every victory, and every assignment God has given us,” he said.

The cleric commended her for her compassion, wisdom and sacrifices, noting that she had continued to support others even during difficult moments.

“I have watched you give strength to others even when you were tired yourself. I have seen your quiet sacrifices, your compassion, your wisdom, and your unwavering trust in God,” Adeboye added.

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He further stated that her dedication had positively impacted their children, the RCCG family and many homes around the world.

“Our children have been blessed because of your love. The family of God has been blessed because of your devotion. Countless homes have been strengthened because you answered God’s call with all your heart,” he said.

Reflecting on their decades together, Adeboye described Pastor Folu as a wife, counsellor and companion, while praying for continued strength, peace and fulfilment for her.

“May the God whom you have served so faithfully continue to uphold you. May He surround you with His peace, fill your days with fresh joy, strengthen your body, renew your strength, and continue to satisfy you with His goodness,” he prayed.

Adeboye also expressed gratitude for her partnership, concluding his message with words of affection.

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“Thank you for walking hand in hand with me. Happy 78th birthday, my love,” he wrote.