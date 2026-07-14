United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of undermining American sovereignty, declaring that the administration would resist what he described as attempts by foreign institutions to interfere with the country’s legal and political system. Rubio made the remarks in a video shared on…...

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of undermining American sovereignty, declaring that the administration would resist what he described as attempts by foreign institutions to interfere with the country’s legal and political system.

Rubio made the remarks in a video shared on his official X handle, where he defended America’s independence and criticised the Hague-based court, insisting that unelected international officials should not have authority over U.S. citizens or institutions.

According to him, the United States has, for 250 years, remained a nation governed by its own people, with citizens choosing their leaders, making their laws and being judged by their peers.

“For 250 years, Americans have governed ourselves as a free and sovereign people. We choose our own leaders, we determine our own laws, and when we’re accused of a crime, we stand for judgment before a jury of our own peers. This is the essential and indispensable feature of our form of government,” Rubio said.

READ ALSO: FG Urges Respect For Sovereignty At ICC Assembly

The U.S. Secretary of State alleged that the ICC and its allies were attempting to erode America’s sovereignty through the application of international law rather than military force.

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“But today, powerful people in faraway places want to take that away from us. They believe that they should be in charge of your laws, of your country, your life, and they don’t care whether or not you agree,” he stated.

Rubio described the ICC as an institution run by unelected officials with what he called “almost unlimited” authority, arguing that it had evolved beyond its original mandate.

“When the ICC was born 24 years ago, they told us that it was merely a narrow backstop, a global court that would step in to prosecute only the gravest offenses… But the truth is, it was something far more radical and extreme. It was a global tribunal staffed by unelected globalist bureaucrats who claim their power is almost unlimited,” he said.

He warned that the court’s actions could affect American border patrol agents, military personnel and prosecutors carrying out their official duties.

“If we stand idle, all of them would be at the mercy of foreign judges thousands of miles away, facing the constant risk of prosecution and even imprisonment for the so-called crime of defending their own country,” Rubio said.

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Reaffirming the administration’s opposition to the ICC’s jurisdiction over Americans, Rubio said the United States would continue to defend its constitutional independence.

“The American people never agreed to any of this, and they never will,” he said.

Referencing the U.S. Declaration of Independence, Rubio argued that resistance to foreign legal authority has long been central to American history.

“Read the words of our Declaration of Independence. We fought a revolution against a foreign power, transporting us beyond seas to be tried for pretended offenses. Independence is our birthright. We will never let foreign bureaucrats take that away from us,” he added.

Rubio concluded by warning that the administration would push back against any attempt by the ICC or its allies to challenge U.S. sovereignty.

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“This administration will not sit by as the ICC and its allies seek to threaten our people. If they believe they can deprive us of our sovereignty, we will teach them the full meaning of American resolve,” he said.