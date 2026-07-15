The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, has visited the pupils and teachers rescued from captivity after 56 days, expressing satisfaction with their recovery and reaffirming President Bola Tinubu's commitment to ending insecurity....

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, has visited the pupils and teachers rescued from captivity after 56 days, expressing satisfaction with their recovery and reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ending insecurity.

Dare visited the victims at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso, where he toured the facility with the Chief Medical Director, Dr Olawale Olakulehin, to assess the condition of the 44 rescued pupils and teachers.



He said many of the victims expressed gratitude to the security agencies and President Tinubu for securing their freedom.

He added that he was encouraged by the significant progress in their recovery.

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The presidential aide also met with parents, relatives and families of the rescued victims.

He noted that 25 of the 43 victims receiving treatment were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Dare reiterated President Tinubu’s resolve to tackle insecurity across the country and assured the families that the administration would continue to prioritise their safety and well-being.

He also made a personal donation to support the transportation needs of each victim’s family upon discharge from the hospital.