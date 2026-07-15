A total of 1,327 Nigerians have voluntarily returned from South Africa under the Federal Government’s evacuation programme, which ended with the arrival of the fifth and final Air Peace evacuation flight at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The evacuation exercise was organised to assist Nigerians who opted to return…...

A total of 1,327 Nigerians have voluntarily returned from South Africa under the Federal Government’s evacuation programme, which ended with the arrival of the fifth and final Air Peace evacuation flight at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The evacuation exercise was organised to assist Nigerians who opted to return home following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

To support the returnees’ resettlement, the governors of Edo and Imo states announced financial assistance of N1 million each for indigenes from their respective states. The governments of Enugu and Abia states also pledged cash support for their returning residents, while the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation donated food packs to help meet their immediate needs.

Read Also: JUST IN: South Africa Midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25

Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the successful reintegration of the returnees.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, would prioritise their mental, psychological, social, health and economic well-being by providing the necessary support to help them settle and rebuild their lives in Nigeria.