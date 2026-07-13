Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa after activating the €41 million release clause in his contract. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on Monday with his trademark “Here we go”, indicating that the move has been agreed between all parties.…...

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa after activating the €41 million release clause in his contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on Monday with his trademark “Here we go”, indicating that the move has been agreed between all parties.

He said, “Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, HERE WE GO!

“United activate €41m release clause into Tielemans’ contract at Aston Villa, verbal agreement also with Belgian midfielder.

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Andrey Santos done + Tielemans next after Éderson deal called off on Friday”

His expected move to Old Trafford is seen as part of Manchester United’s ongoing efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.