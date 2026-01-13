Michael Carrick has been appointed Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the season, with the club expected to make an official announcement shortly. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move, noting that a deal had been agreed upon since yesterday and is now ful...

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move, noting that a deal had been agreed upon since yesterday and is now fully finalised, including arrangements for Carrick’s backroom staff.

“Michael Carrick signs in as new Manchester United caretaker manager until the end of the season. Verbal agreement since yesterday, now sorted in all details + backroom staff also. #MUFC official announcement to follow next,” Romano tweeted.

Carrick, a former United midfielder and coach, steps into the managerial role at a pivotal time as the club aims to steady its season and push for a strong finish.