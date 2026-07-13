Former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Uche Nnaji had pleaded not guilty to 6 counts of charge of alleged forgery and conferring corrupt advantage upon himself while serving as a Minister. He was arraigned by the ICPC before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court Abuja. After he…...

Former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Uche Nnaji had pleaded not guilty to 6 counts of charge of alleged forgery and conferring corrupt advantage upon himself while serving as a Minister.



He was arraigned by the ICPC before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court Abuja.

After he took his plea, the prosecution informed the court that they had 3 witnesses in court and they are ready to proceed with the trial

Counsel representing Mr Nnaji, James Onoja SAN told the court that they have filed a bail application and want to move the same before the court, and will need time to prepare for trial

The prosecution did not oppose the application.

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In a short ruling, Justice Abdulmalik granted bail to the former minister in the sum of N20million and one surety in like sum.

The surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must have lived there for not less than four years.

He should deposit with the court an affidavit of lease of the said property

The surety must be a federal civil servant at grade level 15, and submit evidence of salary for 3 months

Also, the surety is required to deposit his letter of employment, a letter from his head of department, and a recent passport photograph with the court.

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The defendant is to deposit his travel documents with the court.

The matter was adjourned until 21st September for trial.