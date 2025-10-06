A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has denied an attempt by Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, to stop the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) from releasing his academic records. Justice Hausa Yilwa delivered the ruling on September 22, dismissing Nnaji’s application f...

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has denied an attempt by Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, to stop the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) from releasing his academic records.

Justice Hausa Yilwa delivered the ruling on September 22, dismissing Nnaji’s application for an interim injunction aimed at preventing the university from disclosing or altering his academic transcripts.

Nnaji had approached the court through an ex parte motion, arguing that the release of his records could impact an ongoing controversy surrounding his academic qualifications.

He requested the court to restrain UNN from making the documents public or modifying them in any form.

After reviewing arguments from Nnaji’s legal team and examining supporting affidavits, Justice Yilwa acknowledged the minister’s interest in the issue but ultimately declined to grant the specific request for an injunction.

“I find that the applicant has sufficient interest in the matter, and the application is partly meritorious. Accordingly, prayers 1, 2 and 3 are granted, while prayer 4, which sought an injunction, is declined,” the judge stated in the certified true copy of the ruling.

Justice Yilwa emphasised that the ruling does not prevent any institution from carrying out its lawful responsibilities.

The decision comes amid growing scrutiny over allegations that Nnaji submitted forged academic credentials to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate during his ministerial confirmation process.