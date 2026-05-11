Lagos State University has emerged as Nigeria’s most sought-after institution for the 2026 admission cycle, recording the highest number of first-choice applications in the latest figures released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. According to the data unveiled on Monday during the 2026 JAMB policy meeting in Abuja, LASU…...

Lagos State University has emerged as Nigeria’s most sought-after institution for the 2026 admission cycle, recording the highest number of first-choice applications in the latest figures released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

According to the data unveiled on Monday during the 2026 JAMB policy meeting in Abuja, LASU attracted 84,326 applicants, retaining its position as the most subscribed university in the country for the second consecutive year.

The university ranked ahead of University of Lagos, which recorded 78,240 applications, and Obafemi Awolowo University, with 60,370 applicants, placing second and third respectively.

The latest figures highlight LASU’s steady rise in national rankings over the past few years.

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The institution was outside the top ten most preferred universities before 2023 but climbed to third position that year with over 55,000 applicants.

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It moved to second place in 2024 with 62,601 applications before taking the top spot in 2025 with more than 70,000 candidates.

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, attributed the achievement to sustained investment in academic quality, infrastructure, and innovation, as well as the support of the Lagos State Government.

She said the growing number of applicants reflects increasing confidence among students and parents in the university’s academic standards and student-focused administration.

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Olatunji-Bello added that the milestone validates the institution’s vision of becoming a globally competitive university driven by excellence, integrity and impactful scholarship.

She assured prospective students that LASU would continue to provide a conducive learning environment, industry-relevant programmes and a transformative educational experience.

The announcement reinforces LASU’s position as one of the fastest-rising universities in Nigeria, amid intensifying competition for admission spaces across the country’s tertiary education sector.