The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially rolled out its Digital Certificate Services System (WAEC DigiCert) across all five member countries, enabling candidates to access and share their certificates digitally.

The announcement was made in a statement by Demianus Ojijeogu, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, speaking on behalf of the Registrar. The system covers Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

According to Ojijeogu, the new platform is a mobile and web-based application designed to give stakeholders seamless access to digital versions of original WAEC certificates.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Services System offers candidates the opportunity to access, request, confirm and securely share digital copies of their certificates with institutions worldwide,” he said.

He added that the system also allows users to recover lost WAEC examination numbers while guaranteeing authenticity and offering significant cost benefits.

“The system is reliable and secured, and its authenticity is guaranteed while reducing administrative bottlenecks associated with manual certificate issuance and collection processes,” Ojijeogu explained.

He assured that the launch of DigiCert would not affect the printing or issuance of physical certificates, urging the public to download the mobile application or visit WAEC’s official website and social media channels for more information.