The Federal Government has announced a comprehensive Continuous Assessment guideline to eliminate examination malpractice in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations.

In a Monday statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, the guideline is a part of the ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening credibility, transparency, and public confidence in Nigeria’s assessment system.

According to the statement, the disclosure was made by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, alongside the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmed, that the Federal Ministry of Education is intensifying oversight and deploying targeted strategies to safeguard the integrity of national examinations.

The statement reads, “Among the key measures is the introduction of enhanced question randomisation and serialisation mechanisms. While all candidates will answer the same examination questions, the sequencing and arrangement will differ for each candidate, ensuring that every student writes a unique version of the examination and significantly reducing opportunities for collusion.

“The Ministry also reaffirmed its strict policy prohibiting the transfer of candidates at the Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) level. This directive, already communicated through an official circular, will be rigorously enforced to prevent last-minute school changes often associated with examination malpractice.”

To ensure transparency, a new national Continuous Assessment guidelines have been developed for immediate implementation.

The Education Ministry directed that all examination bodies, including WAEC, NECO, NBAIS, e.t.c, must strictly follow the standardised submission deadlines for each academic period.

Submission Windows include First Term CA set for January, Second Term CA set for April and the Third Term CA set for August.

The statement revealed that these timelines are mandatory and designed to ensure consistency, data integrity, and prompt processing of Continuous Assessment records across the country.

In addition, the Federal Ministry of Education is introducing a unique Examination Learners’ Identity Number for all candidates.

According to the statement, the identifier will enable effective tracking of learners throughout the examination process, strengthen monitoring and accountability, and support long-term reforms in assessment, certification, and data management.

The Ministers further assured stakeholders that examination administration will be conducted under strengthened supervision and coordination with relevant examination bodies to ensure strict compliance with established guidelines and ethical standards.

They emphasised that these measures reflect the Federal Government’s resolve to conduct examinations that are credible, fair, and reflective of global best practices, while addressing Nigeria’s unique educational realities.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with all examination bodies, state governments, school administrators, parents, and candidates to ensure the successful implementation of these strategies and the smooth conduct of the 2026 examinations nationwide.