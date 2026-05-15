The Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Nigeria Police Force, the Amotekun Corps, and the Environmental Task Force, carried out a joint clearance and enforcement operation on destitutes and street beggars in Ibadan Main City earlier. The…...

The Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Nigeria Police Force, the Amotekun Corps, and the Environmental Task Force, carried out a joint clearance and enforcement operation on destitutes and street beggars in Ibadan Main City earlier.

The operation was led by retired DCP Francis Ojomo, Chairman of the Environmental Task Force, Oyo State. Key officials on ground included the Chief of Staff to the OYRLEA Chairperson, Iyabode Enitan Akinbode, Esq.

The exercise covered key areas including the Beere-Mapo-Oja’ba access routes. During the exercise, scores of destitutes and beggars constituting environmental and public order impediments were apprehended.

The individuals, who filled up two high-capacity buses, were transported to the Internally Displaced and Destitute Home in Akinyele Local Government Area for proper profiling, care, and rehabilitation. Speaking on the operation, the Chairperson of OYRLEA, Hon. Justice Aderonke Adekemi Aderemi (Rtd.), reaffirmed the Authority’s stance against indiscriminate street begging and the unlawful occupation of public spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://x.com/oyostategovt/status/2055219787941175516?s=20

She noted that the activities of destitutes and beggars on major roads and walkways pose serious environmental challenges, obstruct free movement, and compromise public safety and hygiene.

Justice Aderemi emphasised that a cleaner, safer, and more orderly environment is critical to the vision of the Oyo State Government under Governor Seyi Makinde.

She urged members of the public to desist from encouraging street begging and to cooperate with enforcement agencies in maintaining order across the State.

The joint operation, according to the Authority, will be sustained to ensure that Ibadan and other parts of Oyo State remain clean, safe, and conducive for residents, visitors, and businesses.