The 2026 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) will place Africa’s widening energy investment gap at the centre of discussions as governments, financiers and industry leaders seek practical ways to transform the continent’s vast energy resources into bankable projects, reliable electricity and industrial growth. The conference, scheduled to hold in…...

The 2026 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) will place Africa’s widening energy investment gap at the centre of discussions as governments, financiers and industry leaders seek practical ways to transform the continent’s vast energy resources into bankable projects, reliable electricity and industrial growth.

The conference, scheduled to hold in Cape Town, South Africa, from October 12 to 16, is expected to convene political leaders, regulators, oil and gas companies, utilities, investors, technology firms and service providers amid growing calls for Africa to shift from announcing energy opportunities to delivering commercially viable projects.

According to a statement by the organisers, despite possessing significant oil and gas reserves, abundant renewable energy resources and critical minerals required for the global energy transition, millions of Africans still lack reliable electricity while many countries continue to depend on imported fuels and costly infrastructure financing.

The organisers said the central question at AEW 2026 would be whether African countries can bridge the gap between resource potential and actual investment.

They noted that although countries including Nigeria, Namibia, Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, Morocco, Kenya and Egypt continue to promote opportunities across oil, gas, renewables and critical minerals, projects are frequently delayed by regulatory uncertainty, weak infrastructure, currency volatility, political risks and the high cost of capital.

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According to the statement, “The continent’s challenge is no longer simply to discover more resources. It is to build the systems required to use them productively.”

It added that the conference would seek to connect technically viable projects with serious investors and financing institutions capable of bringing them to completion.

The organisers identified financing as one of the defining issues for the 2026 conference, noting that African governments cannot independently fund the continent’s growing energy requirements.

They explained that major projects increasingly rely on a combination of private equity, commercial lending, development finance, export credit facilities and government guarantees, while investors continue to prioritise predictable fiscal policies, contract enforcement, foreign exchange access, transparent regulations and credible project sponsors.

The statement stressed that countries with stable investment environments and efficient regulatory systems would remain better positioned to attract capital than those characterised by policy uncertainty and delayed approvals.

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For Nigeria, the organisers described AEW 2026 as a strategic opportunity to showcase investment-ready projects and demonstrate ongoing reforms aimed at unlocking the country’s vast natural gas resources.

They noted that although Nigeria possesses some of Africa’s largest gas reserves capable of supporting electricity generation, manufacturing, fertiliser production, petrochemicals and digital infrastructure, businesses continue to grapple with high electricity costs, inadequate infrastructure and financing constraints.

The organisers said Nigerian government officials and industry leaders would be expected to present credible investment opportunities while positioning indigenous companies to secure financing, technical partnerships and cross-border contracts.

The conference will also examine the role of natural gas in Africa’s energy transition, with many governments viewing gas as critical to electricity generation, industrialisation and cleaner cooking, even as climate advocates continue to raise concerns over long-term fossil fuel investments.

According to the statement, “The most realistic approach is likely to involve a mixed energy system combining gas, solar, wind, hydroelectricity, geothermal power and emerging storage technologies.”

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It added that energy projects should be assessed based on their ability to deliver affordable electricity, expand industrial capacity and create jobs rather than simply increasing production.

The organisers also highlighted Africa’s continued dependence on imported refined petroleum products as a major challenge affecting energy security and foreign exchange stability.

They noted that strengthening regional refining capacity, cross-border pipelines, electricity trading and shared energy infrastructure would become increasingly important in improving energy security across the continent.

The statement further observed that Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy is creating fresh demand for dependable electricity, with data centres, telecommunications infrastructure, cloud computing and artificial intelligence requiring reliable power supplies.

It said this presents new opportunities for investment in gas-to-power projects, renewable energy, battery storage and dedicated industrial power systems, particularly in countries such as Nigeria where digital services continue to expand.

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The organisers maintained that the success of AEW 2026 would ultimately be measured by the number of projects that secure financing, progress to construction and deliver long-term economic value rather than the volume of conference announcements.

“Africa does not lack conferences, policy declarations or ambitious targets. It lacks sufficient electricity, affordable capital, modern infrastructure and consistent execution,” the statement said.

It added that, “Africa’s energy future will not be determined by the scale of its reserves alone. It will be shaped by the quality of its institutions, the credibility of its projects and its ability to connect energy production with jobs, industry and long-term economic value.”