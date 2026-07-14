The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have commenced collaboration aimed at strengthening digital identity, digital payment systems and trusted data exchange for Nigerians at home and abroad. The partnership was announced after a strategic meeting between the management teams of both agencies, where…...

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have commenced collaboration aimed at strengthening digital identity, digital payment systems and trusted data exchange for Nigerians at home and abroad.

The partnership was announced after a strategic meeting between the management teams of both agencies, where the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the reforms and digital infrastructure initiatives of the NIMC Director General, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

Dabiri-Erewa said the collaboration would support the development of a seamless digital ecosystem, particularly for Nigerians in the Diaspora, through improved data mapping and identity management.

She described NIMC as “the largest database of identity in Africa”, adding that the signing of the new NIMC Act by President Bola Tinubu represented a major step towards Nigeria’s digital transformation.

The NiDCOM boss said the partnership would enhance access to reliable identity infrastructure and strengthen engagement with Nigerians living outside the country.

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The NIMC Director General, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, who received the NiDCOM delegation, described the commission as the “Home of identity for Nigeria and Africa”.

Coker-Odusote said the implementation of the NIMC Act 2026 had opened a new phase of reforms, with the commission beginning the integration of stakeholders across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to achieve the expected outcomes.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with Mr President’s assent to the NIMC ACT 2026, they have commenced onboarding of Stakeholders across strategic Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that the reforms meet expected outcomes and deliverables,” she said.

According to her, NIMC was focused on leveraging public digital infrastructure to improve identity management and strengthen digital services.

The NIMC DG added that one of her priorities was to integrate NiDCOM into the NIMC Reform Portal to enable faster and seamless communication.

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“Her goal is to ensure that NiDCOM is integrated into the NIMC Reform Portal where links and messages will be shared almost immediately and seamlessly too,” the statement quoted her as saying.

Coker-Odusote also commended NiDCOM for establishing a registration data portal for Nigerians abroad and pledged NIMC’s support towards the initiative.

Management staff from both agencies described the partnership as a step towards establishing a stronger national digital governance framework.

They noted that the collaboration would help advance digital identity, digital payment systems, digital data exchange and trust infrastructure across the country.